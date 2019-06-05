Esther McVey Would Sack All Remainers In Her Cabinet If She's Prime Minister

Esther McVey told LBC she would sack all Remainers in her Cabinet if she is the next Prime Minister.

The Conservative leadership candidate told Nick Ferrari that the Prime Minister will need only Brexit supporters around them in order to push through a plan to leave the EU.

That will be bad news for senior Remainers in the Cabinet such as Philip Hammond, David Gauke and Rory Stewart.

Esther McVey had some bad news for Philip Hammond and David Gauke. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking to LBC, she said: "I believe at the moment we actually have to have a team that believes in Brexit.

"They have to, because this is the most difficult delivery that we've got to give - and we've got to give it by the 31st October.

"You need to have people who believe in Brexit to deliver this by the 31st October.

"It would be a Brexit-only Cabinet until the 31st October."