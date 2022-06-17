'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

17 June 2022, 11:16

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari questions why Boris Johnson's ethics advisor Lord Geidt stepped down and got "uncomfortable" when he was asked "about the possibility of bending the rules" to help British steel.

Despite believing "by a very small margin" that it was possible to stay on in the role after Partygate, a separate issue relating steel import tariffs was the final straw for Lord Geidt.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson's advice request to Lord Geidt centred on a "critical national industry" that is at risk of "material harm" without action.

Asked if the request centred on Chinese steel tariffs, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said "I can't get into that", having cited "commercial sensitivity" of the matter.

Read more: PM's ethics chief quit after being put in 'odious' position on ministerial code

Lord Geidt announced his resignation in a statement on Wednesday evening, following controversy over whether the Prime Minister broke the ministerial code. 

Nick Ferrari said: "In reality, Lord Geidt had been asked for advice from Boris Johnson, about the possibility of bending the rules as near as you could to help British steel, as regards the steel industry, and steel exports, and steel imports.

"Yes - Boris Johnson had asked him 'How far can we go?'. Lord Geidt was made distinctly uncomfortable.

"What's the point of having advisors if you don't ask their advice? There's no point having the people!"

Nick asked if Lord Geidt's resignation could be linked to his appearance in front of a panel of MPs, where he "came across so badly that a Labour MP described him as a tin of whitewash, and The Guardian, 'the ultimate stooge'."

"So farewell Lord Geidt, how shall we remember you? Well, we'll struggle to remember your name next Wednesday I would think," Nick concluded.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The minister was speaking to LBC 's Nick Ferrari

Minister calls on Mayor of London to drop congestion charge on rail strike days

Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'

Exclusive
High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off

'He won't give up': Archie Battersbee's mum vows to fight ruling to end son's life

RMT boss can't rule out general strike and warns 'rich have never been richer'

RMT chief doesn't rule out general strike and says 'rich have never been richer'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson defended the government's Rwanda migrant plans

'It’s the government’s job': PM hits back at Charles in Rwanda migrants flights row

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Robin Walker said any impact on exams would be 'unacceptable'

Rail strike threat to exams has 'unacceptable' impact on students' lives

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Anji Hunter defended Sir Tony Blair's knighthood

Top Tony Blair adviser defends knighthood adding Iraq invasion was 'right thing' to do
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she was pinned up against a wall by a male MP.

Cabinet minister tells LBC she was pinned against wall by male MP with 'wandering hands'
Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan
'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate
An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

14 hours ago

Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

19 hours ago

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine
Boebert said Jesus "didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him"

Jesus could have survived crucifixion if he was armed, US congresswoman claims
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US

Priti Patel orders Julian Assange to be extradited to US, Home Office confirms
Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove appeared to indicate that tax cuts might have to wait

No relief from Rishi: Hopes of tax cuts dashed until 11% inflation threat eases
Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invades their HQ

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ
Martin Compston at the event in Vegas and right, in Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Celtic convention
Gatwick cancels 4.000 flights

Gatwick slashes summer flights in bid to avoid more airport chaos
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
The Agenda presented by Nick Ferrari and Rachel Johnson - a new LBC show

The Agenda: Episode 1 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan