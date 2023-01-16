Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller told Nick Ferrari that protests are "far more important" than combatting issues with traffic.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Neil from Farnham said that he believes protests are "far more important" than sorting the traffic out.

The conversation came as the UK Government has confirmed that police could be allowed to intervene before protests become highly disruptive, under new measures set to be considered in Parliament.

The amendment to the Public Order Bill will aim to give police greater clarity about when they can intervene to stop demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching.

The proposals, backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, come after police chiefs claimed there is some uncertainty over what can be currently classed as "serious disruption" under existing law.

Neil said: "I've been driving on the roads in this country for 30 years.

"Commuting, work. Every day, the traffic is held up for multiple hours because of poor driving, accidents, and road works.

"Central London is impossible to drive around because of the hold-ups.

"So somebody gluing themselves to the road and the mythical ambulances being held up it will make no difference.

Nick said: "Well why don't we try and resolve these issues and allow people and emergency vehicles to perform in their natural way?"

Nick continued: "An accident isn't a deliberate act, six people marching through Hyde Park holding hands and banners is a deliberate act."

