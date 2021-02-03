'Evidence shows Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'

3 February 2021, 13:00

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a top virologist told LBC there's evidence that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the mutations seen in the South African Covid variant.

Emilia Skirmuntt, an evolutionary virologist at the University of Oxford, made the remarks as enhanced mobile testing is being rolled out in some areas of the UK over fears the South African Covid variant is spreading.

So far, over 100 cases of the strain have been identified to date across the UK, across at least eight areas of England.

On Tuesday the Health Secretary announced that there had been 32 cases with a mutation "of concern" in Liverpool and 11 in Bristol, alongside the cases found in the south of England.

Dr Skirmuntt said: "We have evidence that at least the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the mutations which we see in this variant.

"So at the moment we can say that yes it is effective. We observed a little lower neutralisation in [the] case of these mutations, but still on the level which will be effective against it."

Scientists have so far said it is extremely unlikely mutations will make the Covid vaccines useless, but that it may be the case be that the human immune response may not be as strong or prolonged.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month
Matt Hancock was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Don't go shopping in variant-risk areas if you don't have to, Hancock tells LBC
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

Nick Ferrari's heartwarming interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore
Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers

Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers
Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force

Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says

17 hours ago

The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'

1 day ago

The care home CEO was speaking to Iain Dale

Care home CEO tells LBC staff who refuse to be vaccinated will have to wear PPE

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say the women were asked by a fraudster for £500, as a fine for breaching Covid rules. (File photo)

Man charged with impersonating PC to target pensioners in £500 Covid fine scam
Chief Pharmacist Richard Harrison with the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Askham Bar park-and-ride in York

Vaccines against new Covid variants should be ready by autumn, AstraZeneca says
Party-goers told Lancashire Police "we've been bored", in an attempt to justify the party.

‘We’ve been bored’ student partygoers tell police before being fined a total of £17k
An average of 20,000 people per day are thought to have failed to self-isolate when contacted by Test and Trace last week

'20,000 people per day' failing to self-isolate, Dido Harding tells MPs
Captain Tom died yesterday at the age of 100

National clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 6pm, Boris Johnson says
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Captain Sir Tom Moore has sadly died, aged 100, of coronavirus

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s career: Facts from the war, his business days and the incredible NHS walk
File photo: Recruits at Sandhurst have been told they face severe punishment if they break Covid rules.

Covid outbreak at Sandhurst after officer cadets 'break socialising rules'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC