Ex-Border Force hits out at French authorities, as UK sees record high migrant crossings

3 June 2021, 10:07 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 10:10

By Fiona Jones

Ex-Border Force chief Kevin Saunders hit out at French authorities as the UK sees record high Channel crossings - despite the Government spending around £115 million on security at Calais.

Record numbers of migrants are expected to cross the Channel in small boats this year after 1,600 people landed on the shores of Kent last month alone

More than double the number of migrants arrived in the UK from France in May, compared with the same month in 2020.

Last Friday was the busiest day of the year so far, with a total of 568 crossings occurring over the sunny bank holiday weekend.

Mr Saunders told LBC he'd "ask for a refund" from the French authorities over their handling of the crisis: "[The Government] were hoping the French would stop the boats leaving France.

"What we're seeing is the French police patrolling the beaches - not brilliantly this weekend that's for sure. The answer for this is the Gendarmerie Maritime, the French navy, to stop boats leaving France.

"There is a report that one of the French vessels actually escorted asylum seekers out of French territorial waters over the weekend."

Nick questioned the relationship between French and UK authorities, with Mr Saunders replying: "When I was there we did work closely together and we had a very good working relationship. I don't know what the situation is now...we set up a joint UK-French intelligence system, that can't be working very well because people are still coming across."

Over 8,640 migrants crossed the Channel in 2020 which was quadruple the figure the year before and Home Secretary Priti Patel has come under pressure to solve the crisis with ministers calling for "urgent action."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari confronts minister over widely criticised education plan as tsar quits

Nick Ferrari confronts minister over widely criticised education plan as tsar quits
Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'

Nick Ferrari's fiery debate with train driver who brands driverless tube plans as 'fantasy'
'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC
Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister criticised over 'shambolic' interview on new apprentice scheme
'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary
Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

20 hours ago

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

Man, 35, charged with murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid

A woman received a colposcopy intended for someone else after the waiting room mix up

Waiting room mix-up sees wrong woman given invasive procedure
More local authorities are introducing smoking bans outside hospitality venues

More councils in England ban smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants
The survey found that 60 per cent of nurses had been harassed by either patients or colleagues.

Six in 10 nurses sexually harassed at work, study shows

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting with the leaders of the devolved nations

Boris Johnson to chair four-nation coronavirus recovery summit
Home secretary Priti Patel launched the Safer Streets Fund to tackle crimes like burglary, robbery and theft

£18m pledge to make streets safer in England and Wales

The England bowler has apologised for the offensive tweets, which he "fully regrets"

Cricketer Ollie Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
Riot police were deployed after a suspected shooting and stabbing in Brixton

Brixton: Crowd hurls objects at police at scene of suspected shooting and stabbing
Changes are due to be made to the Government's travel list today

Covid-19: Government set to update 'green list' of 'safe' countries for tourists today
PC Monk denies murder and manslaughter

Dalian Atkinson: Murder-accused PC says he thought he was 'going to die'