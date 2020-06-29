Ex-National Security Advisor: Blaming civil service covers lack of political leadership

29 June 2020, 07:41 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 07:44

The former National Security Advisor has backed the civil service and said that the real failure over the coronavirus crisis has been political leadership.

Mark Sedwill announced yesterday he has agreed to stand down as the head of the Civil Service and the Prime Minister's national security adviser.

Lord Ricketts told Nick Ferrari that he has been made the scapegoat for the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "This may be the beginning of a blame game. People are turning on senior civil servants to make examples of them.

"Actually, I think the civil service has reacted very well to what was an extraordinary unprecedented crisis. The real failure in my view has been political leadership.

"In a crisis as unexpected and big as this, you need clear consistent political choices and leadership and I think, when the history of it comes to be written, we'll see that Ministers weren't making those hard choices early on, clarity about what were the priorities."

Nick Ferrari heard from Lord Ricketts about Mark Sedwill stepping down
Nick Ferrari heard from Lord Ricketts about Mark Sedwill stepping down. Picture: LBC / PA

Lord Ricketts also admitted his concern that Sir David Frost will take over as National Security Advisor.

He added: "You need experience in that sector of work - defence, security, intelligence, foreign policy.

"In David Frost, you have someone who has been a diplomat, but as far as I know, has no experience of the wider security and defence agenda, so that is a worry."

Hear his full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Labour has "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

Labour have "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

21 hours ago

Momentum Chair: "Keir Starmer made a big mistake sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey"

Momentum Founder: "Keir Starmer made a big mistake sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey"

3 days ago

This mother tells Denise Headley about her lack of faith in the child maintenance system

Mother opens up about feeling "too guilty" to ask for child maintenance

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Gavin Williamson spoke to Nick Ferrari about schools re-opening

Education Secretary warns parents will face fines if kids don't return to school
Gavin Williamson is live on LBC

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson live on LBC: Watch in full

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to 'do what is right' following scenes of mass celebrations
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Leicester Mayor about the possibility of a local lockdown

Angry Leicester Mayor says he's not seen data to show city needs local lockdown