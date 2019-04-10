Exasperated Nick Ferrari Reveals He's Finally Given Up On Brexit

Self-confessed 'reluctant Leaver' Nick Ferrari confessed that he has given up on Brexit, admitting that he's had "enough" and wants the country to move on and address other pressing issues.

Theresa May is facing the prospect of being offered a Brexit delay of up to a year at an emergency EU summit in Brussels.

The prime minister has been pushing for a delay to the end of June, with the possibility of Britain leaving at an earlier date if her Brexit deal is approved. But her hopes look set to be dashed, having already been granted one short extension to the process.

In a letter to the remaining 27 EU member states, European Council President Donald Tusk said that the European Council should discuss a longer extension, such as a "flexible extension" lasting "as long as necessary and no longer than one year".

On this topic, Nick Ferrari appeared to go into a mini on-air Brexit meltdown.

"I am there now I think..." he starts off.

He candidly reveals that if he received a phone call informing him that the UK was actually going to stay in the EU, that he'd feel very sorry for the other 17,399,999 Leavers, but that he is "through".

"I'm not saying that we should remain - I really don't think we should - but enough already."

Picture: LBC

"Honestly, there's so much else going on in this country that we're not addressing, not least the people who are being stabbed and shot, and the schools that are under-performing, and the hospitals that aren't working, and the NHS that's creaking at the seams...

"I give up! Enough! Right. I've reached the bloody point. I cannot go on and on and Emmanual Macron any longer.

"Just bloody stay and we'll move on to other things", he says exasperatedly.

Watch Nick's mini Brexit meltdown in full above...