Expelling Alastair Campbell Was "Breathtakingly Stupid By Labour Leadership"

29 May 2019, 08:11 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 09:00

A former senior Labour official has told LBC the party's decision to expel Alastair Campbell for voting Liberal Democrat in the European election was "breathtakingly stupid".

The Director of Communications for Tony Blair was kicked out the party after he admitted to Iain Dale that he voted for the pro-Remain Lib Dems in last week's election.

Mike Creighton, who used to head Labour's Governance and Legal Unit, insists Mr Campbell didn't break the rules by announcing how he'd voted after the polls had closed.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "If this went to court then Alastair Campbell would have an extremely good case.

"Whether they acted unlawfully or not, what they did was breathtakingly stupid.

"On the day that the EHRC announced a statutory investigation into the institutional anti-Semitism, we saw the disciplinary procedures go from tragedy to comedy in a couple of hours. It's just madness."

Nick Ferrari spoke to a former senior Labour official about Alastair Campbell
Nick Ferrari spoke to a former senior Labour official about Alastair Campbell. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Creighton says the problem is entirely of their own making.

He added: "What sort of message does it send to the thousands upon thousands of Labour Party members who acted in exactly the same way in lending their vote to Remain parties last week and to the millions of Labour voters who are crying out for change?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Michael Brown was in a furious row with Layla Moran

Brexit Party Member "Foaming At The Mouth" Over Lib Dem Remain Claim

2 days ago

Femi Oluwole and Ben Habib had a fiery row over no-deal Brexit

Our Future Our Choice Campaigner Takes On Brexit Party MEP Over No-Deal

2 days ago

Michael Brown and Tobias Ellwood were involved in a furious row on LBC

Former Tory MP In Furious Row With Current Minister Over Brexit Party

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Matt Hancock in the LBC studio

No-Deal Brexit Isn't An Option For Any Prime Minister, Insists Matt Hancock

Huawei says billions of customers could be harmed by sanctions

London and Glasgow parcel bombs linked to devices sent to army centres

Man who kidnapped and raped English woman in Australian Outback jailed

Rory Stewart: I will double foreign aid spent on climate change fight

James Cleverly becomes 11th Tory MP to enter leadership race