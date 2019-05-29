Expelling Alastair Campbell Was "Breathtakingly Stupid By Labour Leadership"

A former senior Labour official has told LBC the party's decision to expel Alastair Campbell for voting Liberal Democrat in the European election was "breathtakingly stupid".

The Director of Communications for Tony Blair was kicked out the party after he admitted to Iain Dale that he voted for the pro-Remain Lib Dems in last week's election.

Mike Creighton, who used to head Labour's Governance and Legal Unit, insists Mr Campbell didn't break the rules by announcing how he'd voted after the polls had closed.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "If this went to court then Alastair Campbell would have an extremely good case.

"Whether they acted unlawfully or not, what they did was breathtakingly stupid.

"On the day that the EHRC announced a statutory investigation into the institutional anti-Semitism, we saw the disciplinary procedures go from tragedy to comedy in a couple of hours. It's just madness."

Nick Ferrari spoke to a former senior Labour official about Alastair Campbell. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Creighton says the problem is entirely of their own making.

He added: "What sort of message does it send to the thousands upon thousands of Labour Party members who acted in exactly the same way in lending their vote to Remain parties last week and to the millions of Labour voters who are crying out for change?"