Extinction Rebellion: Gove Meeting "A Reward For Bad Behaviour"

30 April 2019, 08:51

Nick Ferrari warned Michael Gove that meeting climate change protesters is simply rewarding them for breaking the law.

Over 1,000 Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations across London, which ended on Friday.

The Environment Secretary is due to meet them at 11am today in a meeting that will be filmed and available to watch on LBC.co.uk.

But Nick Ferrari warned that it sets a precedent that encourages protesters to break the law.

Nick Ferrari had this warning for Michael Gove
Nick Ferrari had this warning for Michael Gove. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "This is the reward for bad behaviour.

"If you were involved in the Countryside Alliance or any other organisation, perhaps the Jewish organisers of the concerns over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, those who were on that Remain rally, those who were on the Leave rally - just take a bridge and you'll get a meeting with the Secretary of State.

"What possible sense does that make?

"Michael Gove - a terrible mistep, I would say."

