Use Facial Recognition Cameras For Stop And Search: Former Met Commissioner

A former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has said that stop and search could be improved by giving officers facial recognition cameras.

Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe said that police officers were having to rely on technology from the "dark ages" and instead should be able to benefit from new technology that recognises faces and detects behaviours.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the former commissioner said: "At the moment, the technology involved is dark ages, it's wands and arches.

"Cops can't carry that lot around with them, so they've got to have clever stuff they can take with them.

"So it's behavioural sciences and facial recognition".

Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe tells Nick Ferrari that police officers could have facial recognition body-worn cameras for stop and search. Picture: LBC

Lord Hogan-Howe added: "One of the things I did before I left the Met was to give everyone a body worn video, now that's just a camera with a microphone but what you can do with that eventually is put more software onto it.

"There are ways that people can check whether you're lying from an image, there are all sorts of new technologies coming along.

"But what we can't do is stay with what we've got."