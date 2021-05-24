Farming union boss: Australia trade deal may undermine UK farmers

24 May 2021, 09:38

By Eleanor Walsh

The president of the National Farmers' Union has warned that a trade deal due to be signed between the UK and Australia could undermine British food producers and dismissed suggestions that their fears are "childish."

Minette Batters has called for “safeguard measures” for British farmers after it was announced that the UK will sign a trade deal with Australia to allow for tariff free imports of Australian beef.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, Ms Batters raised concerns that the agreement could undermine the UK’s farming industry.

The president of the union said that Australian farmers could have an advantage due to the scale of their farms and called on the British government to focus on ensuring a “balanced approach” is achieved and that the “economic analysis stacks up”.

READ MORE: Concerns over Australia-UK trade deal are 'childish', says ex-commissioner

She explained that more relaxed regulations in Australia mean that farmers are permitted to use “massive feedlot systems” which reduce the cost of meat.

She said a new trade deal between the two nations “could work” but suggested Britain might need a multi million pound investment in exporting to compete with countries such as Australia, adding, “Australia has agricultural councillors across the world - we have one”.

She stressed that she wants British farmers to remain the “no 1 supplier to the UK market”.

One major concern of the deal is that hormone injected beef from Australian producers could make its way into the UK supply chain, however No10 has insisted that the quality of produce on sale will not be compromised.

Ms Batters’ comments come after it was announced last week that the Trade Secretary Liz Truss has formally offered a trade deal to her Australian counterpart which would see taxes on Australian imports phased out during a 15 year transition period.

It was reported that this has come after an internal struggle between the minister and the Environment Secretary George Eustice who has expressed his concerns about the change to regulations.

It is estimated that the new trade deal could lead to a 0.025% growth in GDP. Truss is hoping to secure an agreement in principle ahead of the G7 summit which takes place in Cornwall in June.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Liz Truss defends law student who said women have vaginas

Liz Truss defends student who faces disciplinary action for saying 'women have vaginas'
Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming
Liz Truss spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC this morning

Trade Sec Liz Truss: BBC needs to change "fundamentally"

Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief

Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief
Concerns over Australia-UK trade deal is 'childish', says ex-commissioner

Concerns over Australia-UK trade deal are 'childish', says ex-commissioner
Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch live from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Liz Truss | Watch again

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

1 day ago

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

1 day ago

Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable' says Alastair Campbell

Alastair Campbell: Idea of Keir Starmer as a great Remainer 'laughable'

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Agnes Akom was last seen on May 9

Man charged with murder of missing woman Agnes Akom

Roman Protasevich was arrested after a commercial Ryanair flight was grounded at Minsk

Who is Roman Protasevich, activist arrested in Belarus?

Amit Biran, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran and their youngest son Tom were killed in the crash

Victims of Italy cable car tragedy pictured as families pay tribute
A coronavirus 'sniffer dog' pictured being trained at a facility in Thailand

Sniffer dogs 'can smell Covid-19 infection with 94 per cent accuracy'
A report has warned people have been told they will have to wait up to three years to see a dentist

People 'waiting three years to see a dentist,' report warns

£1m of historic items were taken in a raid at Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle: £1m of artefacts stolen in raid

Spain has opened doors to British holidaymakers, despite the UK government urging people not to go there.

British travellers urged not to visit Spain despite country lifting restrictions
Priti Patel will make a major speech on immigration on Monday

Patel to pledge 'wholesale reform' of UK's 'broken' immigration system in major speech
The possibility of tighter restrictions for UK tourists was raised on Sunday

France considering stricter restrictions for British tourists over variant concerns
Matt Hancock described Saturday as a "huge day" for vaccinations

UK passes 60 million jab milestone after ‘huge day’ for Covid vaccinations