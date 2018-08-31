"It Defies Justice:" Father Reacts As Daughter's Killer Launches Appeal Whilst On The Run

The father of the girl who died in a speedboat accident rang Nick saying it's "unbelievable" that the man convicted over her death has launched an appeal whilst still on the run.

Charlotte Brown died in a speedboat crash on the River Thames during a late-night date in December 2015 and Jack Shepherd, the man convicted over her death, has lodged an appeal against his conviction - despite being on the run.

Mr Shepherd has been in hiding ever since he was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence over the death of Ms Brown.

And Charlotte's father, Graham, rang LBC to voice his disbelief at Shepherd's actions.

He told Nick: "It was such a battle to get it to court. When we finally got it to court this year, we got the verdict we wanted even though he was absent for sentencing. And now just to find he's launched an appeal, it's just unbelievable.

"Just because he's launched an appeal, doesn't mean it's going to get heard. I really hope when it goes before the Appeal Court, they take one look at it... and give it short shrift. It's the audacity of it... It defies justice."

When Nick asked Mr Brown what he would like to say to Mr Shepherd, he said: "I'd like to make an appeal to his friends and family to look at their conscience and do the right thing. Someone must know his whereabouts, contact the police so justice can be served."

Watch the full call above.