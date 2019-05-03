Nick Ferrari Challenges Labour MP over "Embarrassing" Local Election0 Losses

3 May 2019, 13:01

Nick Ferrari goes head to head with Labour MP Andrew Gwynne when he tried to defend his party's local election performance.

As they were talking, the Labour Party had lost 80 council seats and had also lost control of three councils including Bolsover which they had held for more than 40 years.

Nick Ferrari asked Andrew Gwynne, Labour's Shadow Secretary for Housing, whether his party could win a General Election after the disappointing results.

Mr Gwynne said: "Undoubtedly these have been a tough set of local elections, you can't ignore the elephant in the room, Brexit played a part in the results, I get that sense of frustration, I've heard it on the doorstep."

Nick asked him: "What are you going to do about it?"

To which Mr Gwynne responded: "We've entered into negotiations with the government in good faith to try and secure some kind of consensus that parliament can coalesce around."

Nick Ferrari Challenges Labour MP over "Embarrassing" Labour Losses
Nick Ferrari Challenges Labour MP over "Embarrassing" Labour Losses. Picture: PA

Mr Gwynne tried to tell Nick the losses weren't that bad: "When you drill down and look at the results, we have picked up seats in Basildon, in South End, in Stevenage, we've got the largest labour group in Medway"

Nick said: "Which is more embarrassing, the fact that where Jeremy Corbyn launched the party campaign in Stoke you've lost seats to the Conservatives or you've lost control of Bolsover which you've held for half a century?

"For every Basildon there's a Bolsover."

