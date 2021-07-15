PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'

15 July 2021, 07:29 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 07:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former West Brom player Brendon Batson says the PM's plans to ban online racists from football matches is a good start, but fears enforcement may be an issue.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the former footballer said Boris Johnson's plans were "grandstanding," but a good start.

On Wednesday Boris Johnson announced plans to change Football banning Orders, in the wake of horrific messages being sent to England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Johnson told Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions that those found guilty of racist online abuse "will not be going to the match, no ifs, no buts, no exemptions and no excuses".

But Mr Batson said anything that was proposed was a good start, but he feared social media companies "don't give a damn," which could make enforcement difficult.

Banning orders allow magistrates to prohibit individuals from attending all regulated matches in the UK if they are convicted of relevant offences.

While they may also be required to surrender their passport before overseas matches and tournaments, the legislation does not currently cover online incidents.

The orders can last between three and 10 years and are believed to be largely handed out for violent and public disorder offences.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari questioned the minister over the proposed sugar tax

'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'
Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary

Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

10 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

16 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters set up tents and scaled two structures at the gates, setting off flares

Protesters blockade 'only factory in the UK that produces burgers for McDonald's'
Britney Spears posted a video on Twitter celebrating the court win with cartwheels

Britney Spears cartwheels as she celebrates court victory

The report wants Brits to have less meat, salt and sugar and more veg

National Food Strategy calls for salt and sugar tax and veg on prescription
Respiratory viruses could result in the NHS being under added pressure this winter.

NHS warned to prepare for winter as report claims up to 60,000 could risk dying from flu
Britney Spears spoke to the court for the second time in a month

Britney Spears wants father to be charged with conservatorship abuse
Jadon Sancho has spoken out after being targeted with racist abuse

'Hate will never win': Jadon Sancho speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
Boris Johnson insists levelling up does not need richer regions to lose out

Levelling up will not see richer areas lose out to improve poorer regions, PM insists
The 16-year-old died after being stabbed

Popular teenager who was fatally stabbed in south London named as Demarie Omare Roye
An officer has been given a 20 week suspended sentence

Met Police officer who filmed woman in the shower given suspended sentence
Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday

Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?