For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller
16 January 2023, 08:31
This caller tells Nick Ferrari that for some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' when they're bored.
With figures from NHS England showing A&E wait times are on a record high, this caller told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that some Brits sit in A&E for 'something to do'.
The figures for England showed that 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month.
The caller told Nick she waited 3-4 hours in A&E and she observed that some people go to the hospital for 'something to do when they're bored."
She suggested: "What needs to happen, is someone needs to walk around A&E just turning people away saying 'you don't actually need to be here, you're not that sick'."
Nick backed up the caller saying: "There were people saying hello to each other [in A&E], it's almost like a social event. You honestly got the sense that they all saw each other last week and sat there last week."
The caller urged: "I genuinely do believe there needs to be a middle-person to...filter out who actually needs to be there or not."
