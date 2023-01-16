For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

16 January 2023, 08:31

By Grace Parsons

This caller tells Nick Ferrari that for some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' when they're bored.

With figures from NHS England showing A&E wait times are on a record high, this caller told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that some Brits sit in A&E for 'something to do'.

The figures for England showed that 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month.

The caller told Nick she waited 3-4 hours in A&E and she observed that some people go to the hospital for 'something to do when they're bored."

She suggested: "What needs to happen, is someone needs to walk around A&E just turning people away saying 'you don't actually need to be here, you're not that sick'."

READ MORE: Ambulance handover delays cost the NHS an estimated £225m in 2022 as health system reaches 'a crisis moment'

Nick backed up the caller saying: "There were people saying hello to each other [in A&E], it's almost like a social event. You honestly got the sense that they all saw each other last week and sat there last week."

The caller urged: "I genuinely do believe there needs to be a middle-person to...filter out who actually needs to be there or not."

READ MORE: Ambulance strike cover was not enough to keep public safe, says Health Sec

