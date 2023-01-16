For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

By Grace Parsons

This caller tells Nick Ferrari that for some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' when they're bored.

With figures from NHS England showing A&E wait times are on a record high, this caller told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that some Brits sit in A&E for 'something to do'.

The figures for England showed that 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month.

The caller told Nick she waited 3-4 hours in A&E and she observed that some people go to the hospital for 'something to do when they're bored."

She suggested: "What needs to happen, is someone needs to walk around A&E just turning people away saying 'you don't actually need to be here, you're not that sick'."

READ MORE: Ambulance handover delays cost the NHS an estimated £225m in 2022 as health system reaches 'a crisis moment'

Nick backed up the caller saying: "There were people saying hello to each other [in A&E], it's almost like a social event. You honestly got the sense that they all saw each other last week and sat there last week."

The caller urged: "I genuinely do believe there needs to be a middle-person to...filter out who actually needs to be there or not."

READ MORE: Ambulance strike cover was not enough to keep public safe, says Health Sec