Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insists government won't touch triple lock pension

By Adrian Sherling

Dominic Raab told LBC the government have no plans to remove the triple lock pension promise.

The promise was a key pledge in the Conservatives' election manifesto last year.

But reports today suggested that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering removing the promise to save money due to their increased spending on coronavirus.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Raab insisted that they have no plans to raid pensions.

Dominic Raab told Nick Ferrari they would not touch the triple lock pension. Picture: LBC

He said: "We'll keep all our manifesto commitments. We have no plans to touch the triple lock.

"Of course, I don't want to pre-empt the Chancellor's Budget."

Nick clarified whether the triple lock is safe and Mr Raab confirmed: "There's no plans to address that and we are staying true to our manifesto commitments."

Mr Raab also insisted that the £900,000 being spent on renovating Boris Johnson's plane represented good value for money.

Labelling it a "regular upgrade", he added: "You're seeing the French come here today, they're proud of their history. They do things with great pomp.

"I think we should be proud of Britain's role in the world and making sure the PM can network among all of his international interlocutors is really important.

"And it delivers bang for our buck back home because of the investment, corporation and trade that we do."