Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab live on LBC - Watch In Full

11 May 2020, 07:19 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 08:14

Dominic Raab was live on LBC to discuss Boris Johnson's coronavirus broadcast last night - watch it in full.

The Prime Minister will set out more detailed plans on slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown to MPs in the Commons on Monday amid widespread calls for clarification.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson announced to the nation a slight easing of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions and he will face Parliament on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking live to Nick Ferrari to explain the new slogan "Stay Alert".

Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ed Davey found himself agreeing with Piers Morgan's tweet

The moment Lib Dem leader Ed Davey agreed with Piers Morgan on Boris Johnson's speech

12 hours ago

Iain Dale confronts Tory MP on "embarrassing" daily test figures

Iain Dale confronts Tory MP on "embarrassing" daily test figures

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges minister over government failing to meet 100,000 tests a day target

Iain Dale challenges minister over government failing to meet 100,000 tests a day target

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson will clarify the details of the new lockdown on Monday

Boris Johnson to clarify new details on lockdown roadmap to MPs

Iranian navy fires missile at own ship, killing one and injuring others
Boris Johnson issued slightly relaxed rules to the nation

Coronavirus lockdown: How has Boris Johnson eased restrictions?
Who can go to work? New lockdown measures revealed

Coronavirus: Who can go to work in lockdown?