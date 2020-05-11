Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab live on LBC - Watch In Full

Dominic Raab was live on LBC to discuss Boris Johnson's coronavirus broadcast last night - watch it in full.

The Prime Minister will set out more detailed plans on slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown to MPs in the Commons on Monday amid widespread calls for clarification.

On Sunday, Boris Johnson announced to the nation a slight easing of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions and he will face Parliament on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking live to Nick Ferrari to explain the new slogan "Stay Alert".

