Former Advisor to the Chancellor on what Rishi Sunak inadvertently revealed yesterday

A former advisor to Phillip Hammond told LBC of the future for British workers that Chancellor Rishi Sunak inadvertently revealed yesterday.

The number of unemployment claims now stands at more than 2 million, the biggest month-on-month increase since records began nearly 50 years ago - a rise of nearly 900,000 between March and April.

Mr Sunak yesterday said the UK faces a severe recession "the likes of which we haven't seen" and warned the economy won't simply bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Poppy Trowbridge listened to the Chancellor's account and spotted clues as to what he is hearing from business about the future for workers.

Rishi Sunak revealed what he was hearing from big businesses, an advisor told LBC. Picture: PA

She said: "His comments on employment might be reflecting some of the sentiment he's hearing from actual businesses.

"We're going to see a huge change for the UK. There are some forecasts that we could see unemployment at 9%.

"We've had this thing called the Jobs Miracle that my administration used to talk about. They couldn't work out how unemployment stayed so low for so long. Well, I think that's really going to change.

"I don't think it's just about hiring people. Employment has a ripple effect on wages, on promotions and on job security.

"That's where he inadvertently gave away what he is hearing from businesses up and down the country."

Hear her interview at the top of the page.