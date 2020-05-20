Former Advisor to the Chancellor on what Rishi Sunak inadvertently revealed yesterday

20 May 2020, 11:57

A former advisor to Phillip Hammond told LBC of the future for British workers that Chancellor Rishi Sunak inadvertently revealed yesterday.

The number of unemployment claims now stands at more than 2 million, the biggest month-on-month increase since records began nearly 50 years ago - a rise of nearly 900,000 between March and April.

Mr Sunak yesterday said the UK faces a severe recession "the likes of which we haven't seen" and warned the economy won't simply bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Poppy Trowbridge listened to the Chancellor's account and spotted clues as to what he is hearing from business about the future for workers.

Rishi Sunak revealed what he was hearing from big businesses, an advisor told LBC
Rishi Sunak revealed what he was hearing from big businesses, an advisor told LBC. Picture: PA

She said: "His comments on employment might be reflecting some of the sentiment he's hearing from actual businesses.

"We're going to see a huge change for the UK. There are some forecasts that we could see unemployment at 9%.

"We've had this thing called the Jobs Miracle that my administration used to talk about. They couldn't work out how unemployment stayed so low for so long. Well, I think that's really going to change.

"I don't think it's just about hiring people. Employment has a ripple effect on wages, on promotions and on job security.

"That's where he inadvertently gave away what he is hearing from businesses up and down the country."

Hear her interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale challenged business minister over congestion charge increase in TfL bailout conditions

Iain Dale forensically challenges business minister over increased TfL charges

20 hours ago

Priti Patel proposed a new immigration policy in Parliament today

Iain Dale's row with furious caller over "disgusting" immigration bill

1 day ago

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to caller who says lockdown is for "a problem that doesn't exist"

Shelagh Fogarty responds to caller who says coronavirus is "a problem that doesn't exist"
Crowds returned to Bournemouth beach

"It's like everyone's forgotten coronavirus": English beaches packed as temperatures soar
The caller told James O'Brien that he is standing outside Parliament with his grandfather's name on a placard

Grieving grandson tells James O'Brien the moving way he is protesting the government