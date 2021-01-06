Ex-education secretary gives Williamson damning grade for pandemic performance

6 January 2021, 12:53

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Former education secretary Justine Greening has graded Gavin Williamson's performance through the pandemic as 'Must Try Harder'.

Speaking on Nick Ferrari's morning show, the ex-MP told LBC that Mr Williamson must listen to and collaborate with frontline teachers rather than continuing to adopt his "adversarial approach".

It comes after pupils and students in England were told this year's GCSE and A-Level exams will be scrapped, plus schools, universities and colleges will be shut due to rising coronavirus cases.

The education secretary has been criticised for a number of U-turns while in his post, including last year's A-Level exams fiasco, primary and secondary closures, and whether face masks should be worn in schools.

Nick Ferrari told Ms Greening he would give the education secretary a C+ for his performance so far, before asking the former MP how she would grade Mr Williamson.

"I think mine would probably be 'Must Try Harder'," Ms Greening said, before Nick asked: "In what areas Justine?"

"All areas," she replied.

Read more: Williamson to outline support package after GCSEs and A-Levels scrapped

Read more: Schools and colleges given choice over whether to hold BTec exams

Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'
Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'. Picture: LBC

The former education secretary said Mr Williamson should "particularly" listen to teachers on the frontline "who are doing their best in an incredibly tough environment" rather than be combative "as we saw before Christmas".

"What we need to hear from Gavin Williamson's statement today, it's a really important moment, not just for him, but more importantly for schools, children, teachers and parents," she said.

"He needs to start working in partnership and he shouldn't see sitting down with unions or the teaching profession as a sign of weakness.

"What he needs to do is get things right the first time.

"He'll get things right first time by starting to work collaboratively with frontline staff and listen to what they're actually saying and then we'll avoid situations like the week before Christmas where he was threatening to take legal action against councils, for example in London, and then immediately after Christmas doing exactly what they were saying which was to keep schools closed."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC he thinks the vaccine target can be met

Vaccine minister tells LBC he's 'confident' 13m jabs will be given by mid-February
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority
Michael Gove spoke to LBC"s Nick Ferrari this morning

Gove tells LBC restrictions on flights ‘may go further’ than South Africa ban
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

18 hours ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

1 day ago

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

All 11 men were fined £200 for breaching Covid rules

Group from London fined for Covid rule breach after crashing car in Peak District
Teacher assessed grades will be awarded in place of exams in 2021

What are teacher assessed grades? What’s happening with GSCE and A-Level exams in 2021
Chef and restaurateur Albert Roux has died at the age of 85

Albert Roux: Chef and restaurateur dies aged 85

Gavin Williamson is expected to outline support packages for young people and students

What did Gavin Williamson say today? Teacher assessed grades and Ofsted reports
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Teacher assessments to replace GCSE and A-Level exams, Education Secretary confirms
Boris Johnson said the UK is in a sprint to vaccinate people before they contract Covid

Boris Johnson: UK in final 'sprint' to defeat coronavirus

LBC brings you the latest Covid data

Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know
Covid support bubbles: How they work during the third lockdown

Support bubbles in national lockdown: What you need to know

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's heartfelt monologue over patriotism and Covid
James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid

James O'Brien caller's Brexit theory on why UK has not shut borders during Covid