Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets

23 September 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 11:15

By Fiona Jones

Former chief constable Andy Hayman lambasts the Prime Minister's mind-boggling and ill-thought decision to put troops on the streets to enforce restrictions.

Boris Johnson announced a series of tough new coronavirus measures on Tuesday and said the military could be deployed in England to help police officers with enforcement.

Nick confronted Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over these measures and Mr Raab clarified, "The point is they will backfill and provide extra capacity where the police need it so that it frees the police up to do the frontline work that's important for them."

Former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner and Norfolk Chief Constable Andy Hayman said to Nick, "What the hell is going on?

"This is ill-thought through, the consequences of it have not been thought through...There's a complete lack of consultation with people who've got to make it happen on the street."

Mr Hayman pointed out that the police is an individual body that is not thwarted by political interference, "So for someone in the PM's position, who has got experience of the Mayor of London - so was head of the Metropolitan Police politically - to say the things he did yesterday which then had to be corrected by Number 10...is absolutely mind-boggling."

Former police chief blasts PM&squot;s "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets
Former police chief blasts PM's "mind-boggling, thoughtless" choice to put military on the streets. Picture: LBC/PA

Mr Hayman said he would like to remind the Prime Minister that he has operational independence and is policing by the consent of the community.

"Whilst he might want an outcome and the outcome is compliance with the rules, he doesn't tell me how I'm going to do it and he does not tell me to put troops on the street or into back office positions.

"The notion that he's going to provide troops to help us out in the back office is bonkers," Mr Hayman said, pointing out that the only people in the back office are civilian support colleagues.

Nick quoted Lord John Stevens, who said the move to use military would be "dangerous" as it sends the message that "the police have lost the streets", with which Mr Hayman agreed.

In the past the military have been used as an "operational imperative" and it is a "very big decision," Mr Hayman told LBC.

He made abundantly clear that what the Prime Minister is asking "is not the function of the troops" and instead police chiefs want clarity and not a "decision off the hoof."

"He's trying to be a strong leader but he's not thought through the operational consequences," Mr Hayman said.

Watch the full interview above.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"
Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response

Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response
Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19

Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19
Nick Ferrari quizzed the former public health expert

Nick Ferrari grills public health expert over new coronavirus restrictions
The doctor told LBC a second lockdown seemed "almost inevitable"

Second lockdown is 'almost inevitable' - senior doctor says

Nick Ferrari questioned the Health Secretary

"Why is test and trace such a bloody shambles?" Nick Ferrari asks Matt Hancock

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

15 hours ago

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

1 day ago

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will once again face Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons for PMQs

PMQs LIVE: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer in wake of new Covid curbs
File photo: Commuters at Waterloo station in London

Half of Brits thought life would be 'back to normal' after six months of lockdown
New rules are in place for England, Scotland, Wales and NI

Quiz: How well do you understand the UK's new coronavirus rules?
Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to reject hate speech in the upcoming US election

Harry and Meghan urge Americans to 'reject hate speech' in US election
Scaffolding outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall for the removal of the name of 17th century merchant Edward Colston

Colston Hall renamed as Bristol Beacon after controversy over slavery links
Dominic Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

Raab: Government hopes to avoid more 'severe' Covid restrictions over Christmas
Lorry queues of up to 7,000 trucks could become the norm for months after the Brexit transition period

Leaked letter warns of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent post-Brexit
Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate

500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls
Researchers say symptomless people can spread covid-19 as much as those with symptoms

People with symptomless Covid-19 'driving spread of virus'

Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the NHS Covid-19 app

Serious questions about NHS Covid-19 app 'left unanswered' ahead of launch