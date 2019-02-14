Former Counter-Terror Minister: Returning Isis Schoolgirl Showing No Remorse

14 February 2019, 08:53

The schoolgirl who wants to return to the UK having fled to join Isis is showing no guilt or remorse, yet wants to take advantage of the NHS, an expert told LBC.

Dr Kim Howells, a former Foreign Office and Counter-Terrorism Minister, believes she shouldn't be let back into the country, but that she will be for the good of her unborn child.

Shamima Begum has revealed she is going to give birth to her baby "any day now", having married a young Dutch IS fighter called Yago Riedijk three weeks after she arrived in Syria four years ago.

The 19-year-old fled the UK in 2015 with two other friends, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, from Bethnal Green, and said she has been living "a normal life" in the caliphate, interrupted by "bombing and stuff".

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Kim Howells about the Isis schoolgirl
Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Kim Howells about the Isis schoolgirl. Picture: LBC / PA

But Dr Howells told Nick Ferrari: "You can bet your bottom dollar there will be a lobby that will swing into action to get this girl home on humanitarian grounds.

"But she sounds to be completely unrepentant, she sounds cynical, she said she wasn't phased by the sight of these heads in a bin as she described it. And she sounds well educated.

"She was obviously deluded by Islamic propaganda and now she wants to take advantage of the NHS.

"She wants to get back to a country which is the antithesis of this Caliphate that was so attractive for so many people and responsible for so much brutality.

"There's not going to be many people with great enthusiasm for bringing her back, but I suspect she will make it in the end."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Theresa May and Layla Moran

Kicking The Can Down The Road Makes Theresa May "Deluded": Layla Moran

1 day ago

Layla Moran in the LBC studio

Layla Moran Responds To Lib Dem Leadership Speculation

1 day ago

A new HS2 terminal

HS2 Journey From Manchester To Glasgow Will Be SLOWER Than It Is Now

2 days ago