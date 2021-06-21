'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

21 June 2021, 09:32

By Fiona Jones

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Government has been "successful at sticking to dates" during the Covid pandemic, despite today being originally earmarked as the end of lockdown.

21 June was initially marked 'Freedom Day' for England, however due to the rapid rise in Delta variant Covid cases, the Prime Minister has since announced a four-week delay to restriction easing.

Read more: "Optimist by nature": Business Secretary confident for full reopening in England on July 19

The business secretary told Nick Ferrari he was "as disappointed as anybody" that the country did not reopen fully today.

"We looked at the data, we thought we need to get a bit more time to get a bit more information and also to make sure that more people have got their vaccines,

"I think we'll be able to get there on 19th July and fully reopen," he said.

Nick questioned why some people have attended events such as Donnington Festival when some LBC listeners have not been able to invite more than 60 people at a wedding, branding the restrictions "ludicrous."

Mr Kwarteng said: "It's very difficult, there's lots of anomalies, lots of things that people will look at and say that isn't fair.

"We’ve got broad guidelines. I think we’ve been successful at sticking to the dates frankly. If you look at the 12th April, nothing happened, 17th May we reopened."

Nick pointed out that the Government has not stuck to today's 'Freedom Day'.

"No we haven’t. It was a pause, as I said, it was a difficult, I remember talking to you about it at the time, we would look at the data.

"It was a difficult call but we’ve always said that we would rather be a little bit more cautious and make sure it was a much steadier reopening, so that we didn’t have any of the kind of confusion that we had last year, where we had another lockdown. We don’t want that."

His comments come as more than one million Covid-19 jabs were booked in just two days after the NHS opened its vaccination programme to all remaining adults in England.

A total of 1,008,472 appointments were arranged over Friday and Saturday through the booking service, NHS England said - an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second.

The full figure is likely to be higher as it does not include appointments at local GP-led vaccination services or people getting the jab at walk-in centres.

The NHS has now administered around 62 million doses since Margaret Keenan became the first member of the public to get a jab on December 8.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Terror expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Manchester Arena inquiry: suicide bomber 'hiding in plain sight', terrorism reviewer tells LBC
Nick Ferrari wants the country to unlock

'If we allow ourselves to be in hock to doom-mongers we'll never break free'
Early Spencer told LBC the Metropolitan Police were "bizarrely reluctant" to investigate the BBC over Martin Bashir

Earl Spencer: BBC has an 'enormous amount to answer for' in Bashir scandal
Nick questioned the minister over Matt Hancock

'Is Matt Hancock totally hopeless?': Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot
Nick Ferrari made the point after the cocktail of drugs was approved

'Donald Trump was right': Nick Ferrari explains after Covid cocktail approved for NHS
Time for 'targeted measures', Natwest Chair tells LBC

NatWest Chairman calls for 'targeted' financial support for struggling businesses

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

4 days ago

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wedding restrictions are among the rules that eased on Monday

June 21: Which restrictions have eased in England today?

Laurel Hubbard was selected by the New Zealand Olympics Committee.

Laurel Hubbard: First transgender athlete selected to compete at Olympics
Business Secretary Kwasi Kawarteng said he is an "optimist" over the July 19 date

"Optimist by nature": Business Sec confident for full reopening in England on July 19
People inside the stone-circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge

Summer solstice 2021: Police disperse druids at Stonehenge for breaching Covid rules
New flexible season tickets could save commuters hundreds of pounds

Rail reform: New flexible season tickets come on sale in boost to part-time commuters
The legal cap on wedding guests has been scrapped

Covid rules: Cap on wedding guests scrapped in England

A total of 1,008,472 jabs were booked over Friday and Saturday

Covid jab bookings in England top one million in two days

Sir Patrick Vallance is the Government's chief scientific adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance given key roles as PM states 'science superpower' ambitions
A large queue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Thousands queue on second day after London stadiums transformed for vaccination drive
History teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died in the Reading terror attack last year

Memorial services to remember victims on anniversary of Reading attack