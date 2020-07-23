Nick Ferrari's frustration at "lunacy" of sending £71m of foreign aid to China

23 July 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 12:46

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari said the UK's decision to send £71m of foreign aid to China is "lunacy".

The £71m of the International Development budget was sent to China, the second biggest economy in the world.

Among the projects that UK taxpayers funded are £5m to help reduce poverty by teaching Chinese people to use technology, over £1m to make sure Chinese banks are inclusive and £85,000 to train nursery and primary school teachers in China.

Nick Ferrari labelled the foreign aid sent to China "lunacy". Picture: LBC

Nick spoke to Professor Teddy Brett, the Professor of International Development at the London School of Economics, who attempted to explain why.

He said that while China is only behind the US in terms of the size of their economy, the have a very large population, a large number of whom are poor.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.

