Nick Ferrari's fury at "incompetent" police over Colston statue being toppled in Bristol

8 June 2020, 08:16

Nick Ferrari labelled the police force in Bristol "incompetent" after they said they couldn't stop the statue of Edward Colston being torn down because "they came with the right tools".

Black Lives Matter protesters toppled the controversial statue of slave trader Edward Colston and threw it into Bristol Harbour during yesterday's demonstrations.

Speaking about the incident, Superintendent Andy Bennett told LBC: "Our policing style was from the outset low key. We were not able to get to the statue in time to protect it.

"There was a pre-planned attempt to bring that down. They had grappling ropes and they had the right tools. Once it was down, the right thing to do was to allow it to happen as what we did not want was tension."

Nick heard that statement and it made him so angry.

He said: "What was the name of that incompetent police officer?

"'We couldn't get there in time'? The whole purpose of your job, you idiot, is that you get there on time. You don't watch it go on.

Nick Ferrari was furious at the police over the toppling of the statue
"'They came with the right tools'? What in God's name is going on?

"So someone breaks into your house. 'Sorry, they came with the right tools, nothing we can do.' What are we paying these idiots at Avon and Somerset Police for?

"For the love of all that's holy, we now essentially live in Baghdad. Quite incredible we would do that."

