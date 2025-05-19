Gary Lineker 'to quit the BBC this week' | LBC reaction

By LBC

Gary Lineker is set to quit the BBC and will no longer present next year’s World Cup coverage following a row over allegations of anti-semitism.

The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: "Zionism explained in two minutes."

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Mr Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable', and an official announcement is expected.

Nick Ferrari hears from:

00:00 | Jonathan Sacerdoti, a journalist and broadcaster

03:10 | Mike in Wembley, who says Gary Lineker 'is a 64 yr old man, let's take the heat off this guy.'

04:48 | John in Brighton believes 'he thought he was bigger than the shows he was presenting'.

06:11 | Satwant in Manchester feels 'we should be looking at his morality, not his contract.'

08:17 | Khalid in Enfield says 'we are attacking British blokes who are saying we don't like seeing genocide in Gaza'.

09:32 | Emma in Soho is 'not keen to have her taxpayer money paying him'.

11.39 | Joel in Barnet thinks the presenter gets his views from sites riddled with anti-Semitism'.