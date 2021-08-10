'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results

10 August 2021, 11:05

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari pressed Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on his own A-Level results, which he claimed to have 'forgotten.'

As hundreds of thousands of sixth form pupils prepare to open their A-Level results LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary over his own results.

Nick said when students open that envelope today they would feel the same "trepidation and anxiety" he felt 27-years ago when he opened his own results.

"How did you fare?" Nick asked the Education Secretary.

Mr Williamson said he remembered walking in to his college to get the results and "seeing the grades on there and feeling absolute delight."

"Never mind that, what were they?" Nick asked.

But, Mr Williamson did not answer which led to Nick pressing him several times.

"It was so long ago, it was 27-years ago..."

Nick continued to press, asking if it was a "state secret."

"I've forgotten, it was so long ago," the Education Secretary claimed.

This year's results have been determined by teachers after this summer's exams were cancelled.

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them progress to university, work or training, with some experts predicting that "inflation" may occur this year.

Last year, nearly two in five (38.6%) of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades - a record high - following a U-turn over grading, compared to just one in four (25.5%) in 2019.

If more students gain top grades - which are being submitted by teachers after exams were cancelled for the second year - then it will be more difficult for top universities to differentiate between applicants, it has been suggested.

Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

