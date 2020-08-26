Nick Ferrari asks Gavin Williamson why public should trust government after another U-turn

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari lists all the government's recent U-turns and asks Education Secretary Gavin Williamson why people should have confidence in the government's decisions.

The Government has made its latest U-turn after ministers dropped the guidance that face coverings in secondary schools in England are not necessary.

Pupils and teachers in parts of the country under local lockdown will now be required to wear a mask in corridors and communal areas. For the rest of England it will be at the discretion of headteachers.

Nick listed school meal vouchers, A-level results, primary school children returning and suggested listeners are questioning the ability of the government.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Gavin Williamson following another government U-turn. Picture: LBC

Mr Williamson insisted: "At every stage, what we're focussed on is making sure all children return back to school in September.

"We'll take every measure that's necessary to ensure that there is a safe and good return of all pupils because we know that the best thing we can do for children's future is to see all children back in school and all schools open. That's what we're working towards and that's what we're going to deliver.

"We don't want to be seeing children having to wear masks in schools up-and-down the country, but in certain areas where we're in local lockdown, we're taking a cautious and careful approach to welcoming children back into schools.

"I think that's what people expect and that's what we're doing in this instance. We've seen the move welcomed by unions in terms of the clarity that it brings because there was some concern in the teaching community, quite understandably, when they saw the advice coming out from the World Health Organisation."