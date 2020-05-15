We have to get under-40s back to work to save the UK, Nick Ferrari demands

15 May 2020, 08:12 | Updated: 15 May 2020, 09:56

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari insists we have to get the under-40s back to work as soon as possible - or it will cause much more damage to the country.

Nick warned that extending the lockdown will increase tax to unheard of levels for years to come due to the coronavirus lockdown.

One listener texted "You wouldn't want to get everyone back to work if you'd lost two family members to coronavirus. Money over saving human life?"

But Nick told the listener: "Sorry, I only lost one relative. My aunt. She died in her 90s in a care home in March.

"I didn't know I could only have a view if I lost two. When did that come in?

"And I'll tell you this for nothing: my aunt would not want to see this country absolutely paralysed like it is. Businesses collapsing on a daily basis. Jobs going.

"It cannot continue.

READ MORE: Starmer v Johnson: fact check on care home claims

Nick Ferrari called for people under 40 to go back to work
Nick Ferrari called for people under 40 to go back to work. Picture: LBC

"With all necessary caveats, with all the necessary restrictions, with those who are elderly and vulnerable being told they must continue to isolate, we must get all those people 40 and below back to work.

"Less than 1% of 40-year-olds have died from the disease.

"Or do it your way. Keep the country bloody well shut up forever. Because I'll tell you later about a 27-year-old woman who took her life because she couldn't go to her 93-year-old grandmother's funeral. And I'll be telling you about a 17-year-old man who took his life because of his concerns about missing education.

"And I'll tell you about a 44% increase in young people suffering from emotional health.

"Keep it your way. Keep the country locked up. Keep the country going down the tubes and watching young people lose their lives. Do it your way.

"But don't come saying in a few months time when you have tax increases that make your eyes water that you have any complaints about that.

"For the love of God, you want to live like this forever? Don't you want to get your children to school, go on holiday, sit on a beach? Get moving!"

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

"The next coronavirus phase will be more challenging for NHS," Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

16 hours ago

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

2 days ago

Ed Davey found himself agreeing with Piers Morgan's tweet

The moment Lib Dem leader Ed Davey agreed with Piers Morgan on Boris Johnson's speech

4 days ago

LBC Latest

David Frost and Michel Barnier have been locked in talks over Brexit

"Little progress" on Brexit talks as UK warns EU is trying to tie it to laws and regulations
"Richest in the UK should pay much more tax to restore post-pandemic economy"

"Richest in the UK should pay much more tax to restore post-pandemic economy," says caller
Nick Ferrari's furious row with teacher's union chief over schools returning

Nick Ferrari's furious row with teacher's union chief over schools returning
Ryan the plumber called in to LBC to speak to Nick Ferrari

Plumber who went viral after backing Boris on lockdown tells LBC of abuse he's received