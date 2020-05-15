We have to get under-40s back to work to save the UK, Nick Ferrari demands

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari insists we have to get the under-40s back to work as soon as possible - or it will cause much more damage to the country.

Nick warned that extending the lockdown will increase tax to unheard of levels for years to come due to the coronavirus lockdown.

One listener texted "You wouldn't want to get everyone back to work if you'd lost two family members to coronavirus. Money over saving human life?"

But Nick told the listener: "Sorry, I only lost one relative. My aunt. She died in her 90s in a care home in March.

"I didn't know I could only have a view if I lost two. When did that come in?

"And I'll tell you this for nothing: my aunt would not want to see this country absolutely paralysed like it is. Businesses collapsing on a daily basis. Jobs going.

"It cannot continue.

"With all necessary caveats, with all the necessary restrictions, with those who are elderly and vulnerable being told they must continue to isolate, we must get all those people 40 and below back to work.

"Less than 1% of 40-year-olds have died from the disease.

"Or do it your way. Keep the country bloody well shut up forever. Because I'll tell you later about a 27-year-old woman who took her life because she couldn't go to her 93-year-old grandmother's funeral. And I'll be telling you about a 17-year-old man who took his life because of his concerns about missing education.

"And I'll tell you about a 44% increase in young people suffering from emotional health.

"Keep it your way. Keep the country locked up. Keep the country going down the tubes and watching young people lose their lives. Do it your way.

"But don't come saying in a few months time when you have tax increases that make your eyes water that you have any complaints about that.

"For the love of God, you want to live like this forever? Don't you want to get your children to school, go on holiday, sit on a beach? Get moving!"

