Government Minister plays down idea of circuit breaker lockdown

14 October 2020, 08:13 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 08:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Government Minister has played down the idea of a circuit breaker lockdown and urged people to give the new three-tier system time to work.

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a two to three-week national lockdown, accusing the Prime Minister of "no longer following the scientific advice".

The Labour leader's intervention came after it emerged Boris Johnson dismissed a recommendation for the measure from Government scientists three weeks ago.

But speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey dismissed the idea of a second national lockdown.

She told LBC that Parliament had only just voted in the new national three-tier system which brings in "stronger local measures, where they are needed."

The Minister said in some areas where there had been local lockdowns they had not "made any difference."

"I don't think it's the right approach," she told LBC, adding the country needs to "allow this chance for the localised interventions really have an effect."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We don't need a circuit breaker, we just need to be more like Japan'

'We don't need a circuit breaker, we just need to be more like Japan'
Nick had previously pledged to visit the family home

Family's joy as HS2 route which threatened their home is paused
Laurence defended using "paedophile" as a slur against his online critics

Laurence Fox defends labelling critics 'paedophiles'

Piers Morgan, who has known Donald Trump for a number of years, has given his reasons why he thinks Donald Trump is going to lose the election

Piers Morgan tells LBC why Trump won't win the election

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'
Laurence Fox told LBC he thought people were 'scared to speak'

Nick Ferrari challenges Laurence Fox over Black History Month and safe spaces

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live from 8pm

8 mins ago

Iain Dale questions Deputy Labour Leader over Starmer's calls for national lockdown

Iain Dale questions Deputy Labour Leader over Starmer's calls for national lockdown

13 hours ago

Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zoe Powell died alongside her two daughters, Phoebe, eight, and Amelia, four, and their six-year-old brother Simeon

Tributes paid to mother and three children who died in A40 crash in Oxfordshire
Northern Ireland is facing four weeks of tougher covid restrictions

Northern Ireland: Schools, pubs and restaurants set to close for weeks
The Fisheries Bill cleared the Commons on Tuesday and will now be debated in the Lords

Brexit: MPs vote to 'take back control of UK waters' as Fisheries Bill clears Commons
Boris Johnson was forced to fight a war on multiple fronts on Tuesday against Labour and Tory rebels

MP quits government as Starmer calls for Covid shutdown

Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version

What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?
File photo: Ambulances outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Liverpool Covid inpatients to surpass first peak within ten days
Chris Matheson is self-isolating

Labour MP Chris Matheson tests positive for coronavirus

Hospitals are cancelling routine operations

Hospitals cancel routine operations to make way for second wave cases
Liverpool was busy last night ahead of tier one restrictions being brought in

'Herd immunity here we come': Huge crowd in Liverpool ahead of new Covid rules
Meghan Markle has said she is cautious about saying anything too controversial

Meghan Markle cautious saying anything too 'controversial' over family safety fears