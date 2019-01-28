Graham Brady Explains How His Amendment Could Clear Path For EU Deal

28 January 2019, 11:34 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 11:52

The Chairman of the influential 1922 committee explains how his proposed amendment could see Theresa May's Brexit deal 're-opened' and the controversial backstop removed.

Sir Graham Brady said that the "heart of the idea" was to 'unlock the Brexit deadlock' by removing the Irish backstop and putting in place "alternate arrangements".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Tory MP said: "We had the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement a couple of weeks ago, it went down by that massive majority but it seemed to me at the time that in fact most of the votes against were for one single reason.

"We were prepared to compromise on the Withdrawal Agreement, it's got faults, but we would compromise."

- Brexit Plan B Vote: The Amendments That Could Break The Brexit Deadlock

Sir Graham Brady
Sir Graham Brady. Picture: Getty

He said that the problem was the Irish backstop, which while supposed to be temporary "in practice we could be trapped in it for good".

"My amendment seeks to initiate alternate arrangements to give surity about the Irish border."

The 1922 Committee chair also believed that key figures in the European Union were becoming more "flexible" as we get closer to the deadline.

