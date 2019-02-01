Grandson Reunited With Nan Stranded At Heathrow After LBC Phone Call

1 February 2019, 15:44

A worried grandson trying to trace his nan stranded at Heathrow Airport has now been reunited with her following a phone call to LBC.

Patrick’s 82-year-old grandmother was due to catch a connecting flight from Heathrow to Edinburgh after landing at Britain’s largest airport from South Africa.

But, that connecting flight was cancelled and the next available one wasn’t until 12 hours later.

And with no way of contacting his grandmother, Patrick was left in a panic.

Patrick has now been reunited with his grandmother who was stranded at Heathrow Airport
Patrick has now been reunited with his grandmother who was stranded at Heathrow Airport. Picture: LBC

He phoned Nick Ferrari and revealed it was the first time his nan had been in the UK for 40 years.

But because of data protection laws, the airliner was not able to share any passenger details to him.

His call sparked a huge response from LBC listeners who wanted to help track her down.

An hour later, LBC’s reporter Rachael Venables heard from Patrick once again.

British Airways had been in touch and told him his grandmother was now going to be put on an earlier flight.

A short while later, he collected her from Edinburgh Airport and shared a photo with LBC (above).

