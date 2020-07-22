Grant Shapps "wouldn't put money" on agreeing Brexit deal

By Fiona Jones

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the UK is "absolutely prepared" for a no deal Brexit.

It is just days until the July deadline for an outline Brexit agreement, with the latest round of talks between UK's chief negotiator David Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier set to conclude on Thursday.

"We'd like a deal but we are absolutely prepared for a no deal," Mr Shapps said, pointing to his red box and telling Nick that documents inside have been drawn up to address all consequences of the negotiations.

"We've got a deal already," the Transport Secretary said.

Nick observed the July deadline is nearing.

"That deadline remains in place for the Government's review and I can't accurately predict the future as far as that's concerned, but what I can tell you is we're working on it.

"But we can't sign up to unreasonable provisions for example Europe at the moment are still insisting that we sign up to what they call the level playing field which is what we call following their rules, which we can't do as an independent coastal nation," Mr Shapps said.

"We need to be prepared if there is a no further deal which we're very prepared to do and we'll trade exactly as Canada does, as Australia and many other countries do."

Nick asked the Transport Secretary on which outcome he would put his money and he replied, "I would not go for a bet on this but I can put my money on us being ready so if we don't have a further deal then we'd be ready."