Nick Ferrari asks Grant Shapps why children can go to Primark but not school

Nick Ferrari asked Transport Secretary Grant Shapps why children can queue around the block to go to Primark, but are still not allowed back at school.

Non-essential shops re-opened yesterday and clothing stores like Primark saw huge queues snaking down the streets.

And yet, only a few year groups are back at school, with most children still being forced to home-school.

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Shapps why they can go shopping, but can't be given an education.

He said: "Children are able to queue almost side-by-side to get into Primark, but not into our schools. Discuss."

Nick Ferrari asked Grant Shapps why children can go to Primark but not school. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Shapps responded: "It's no secret we would have liked to gave seen children, particularly in Primary schools, getting some time back in education before the summer break.

"We will continue to work with the schools, headteachers, unions and parents to try to get as many back as possible.

"In fact, there are now the majority of primary schools offering some education.

"If you go to Primark, you are there for a very short period of time and it's probably a one-off. You don't go there every day. And the pictures I saw looked like the queues were well-managed.

"We would like to see schools beginning to return as it's safe to do so."