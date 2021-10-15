Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

15 October 2021, 10:05 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 10:08

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Transport Secretary branded protest group Insulate Britain as "pathetic", insisting their actions, which caused disruption to major roads during the last five weeks, are "absolutely unacceptable".

Grant Shapps told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "What they're doing is pathetic, dangerous, irresponsible, counter-productive, and the fact that they then apologise to drivers for the delay, the stress they're causing, is absolutely unacceptable.

"I've seen a van driver who lost his job because he was an hour late, on TV. I saw an HGV driver who was trying to deliver fuel, during the fuel crisis the other week. A woman who was trying to visit her mum in hospital. Parents trying to get their kids to school."

The comments come after the climate change activists said they want to give the Government a bit of breathing space - as they pause their campaign.

Insulate Britain say they will temporarily halt demonstrations until later this month.

The group has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to "do the right thing, so we can be secure in the knowledge that our Government did everything it could to protect and defend our country".

The campaigners carried out their thirteenth round of protests in just over a month in Essex yesterday.

Asked if people will go to jail, he said: "The whole point about getting an injunction is that it means they're in defiance of the courts, contempt of the court, and the courts, I suspect, will not take that kindly at all, so of course people should go to jail if they continue to do this.

"Over a hundred doors have been knocked on. Injunctions have been physically served.

"More than a dozen people now have been taken back to court for contempt of court and, of course, I don't need to tell the courts what to do, but I would certainly not be crying into my Weetabix if I saw pretty strong action taken because there is no reason why law-abiding citizens should be inconvenienced like this."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis

The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says

Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award

Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

The Thomas Cook CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed

The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech

Dominic Raab defended the government's Universal Credit cut

Dominic Raab denies £20 UC cut will force families into stark 'heat or eat' choice

Exclusive
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

'It'll hit the poorest hardest': David Davis fears cost of living crisis after Tory tax hike

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'If only I had another seven days': Defence Secretary reveals his 'biggest regret'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

12 hours ago

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has called in foreign workers to sort out supply chain issues, which include a massive build-up of cargo in Felixstowe, right

Boris Johnson calls in foreign workers in desperate bid to save Christmas
Around 43,000 people could have gotten a wrong negative PCR test

Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result
Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway

Just dozens of foreign HGV drivers take up 5,000 visas but Shapps says that's good
Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital

Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection
Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK
PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop
Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs
The contactless limit is rising from £45 to £100

Contactless limit rises to £100 but experts insist risk of fraud remains 'low'
The Queen made the remarks after attending the ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd in Cardiff

'They talk but don't do': Queen hits out at leaders for 'irritating' climate inaction
Ministers say the move will make international travel easier and cheaper

Cheaper lateral flow tests to replace PCR swabs for tourists in half-term holiday boost