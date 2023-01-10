Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes

By Abbie Reynolds

Business Secretary and Former Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, reacted to RMT union boss Mick Lynch's suggestion that he still has "his hand in" the ongoing rail dispute.

Amid the ongoing industrial action being taken by the railway unions, Nick Ferrari asked Grant Shapps what he thought of a statement made by Mick Lynch.

READ MORE: Commuters face travel hell in New Year as most of England's train drivers vote to strike

The RMT boss had said he felt the former transport secretary still had his "hand in" the dispute between the railway and the government.

READ MORE: Business' support with energy bills to be slashed from April, government confirms

The MP laughed at the suggestion and said: "No it's really curious he kept saying this throughout the whole period and even when I was on the backbenches that I was somehow controlling things behind the scenes."

"And I can confirm I've not had a single conversation with the following two transport secretaries about the way that they handle the strikes," Mr Shapps continued.

"I do appear to some extent to have been living rent-free in Mick Lynch's head for all that time but," he broke in a chuckle, "I can promise him it has nothing to do with me at all".

Watch the video at the top of the page to see his full comments.