Grant Shapps warns travellers: Quarantines will be introduced at short notice

21 August 2020, 08:25

By Adrian Sherling

The Transport Minister has warned travellers that more quarantines will be introduced at short notice to stop the spread of coronavirus.

British holidaymakers are facing another rush to get home in time to avoid having to quarantine for a fortnight.

Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago are being taken off the UK's safe travel list from 4am tomorrow.

And Grant Shapps told LBC to the government will continue to act quickly whenever they see a Covid spike in other countries.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Grant Shapps about the travel corridors. Picture: LBC

He said: "We're in exceptional times and we can't predict what this virus is going to do next and where.

"If you are travelling, do just have in your mind there is a chance that things change and we always will react quickly to protect the situation back home to make sure we're not re-importing the disease."

Mr Shapps stated that any country with a Covid rate of over 20 cases per 100,000 people is likely to be subject to the quarantines, with Spain currently at around the 40-mark.

Nick also asked him about the newspaper reports that he is set to announce a new set of smart motorways, but the Minister insisted that simply isn't true.

