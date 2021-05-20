'How proud are you to have presided over this shambles?', Nick Ferrari grills minister

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari confronts transport secretary Grant Shapps over the "confusing and illogical" traffic light system for travelling abroad.

"Alarming, confusing, illogical," Nick Ferrari asks the Transport Secretary if he is "proud" to have presided over the "shambles" of a traffic light system.

The conversation comes amid criticism of the government's traffic light system for foreign travel with Labour claiming mixed messages have been sent.

On Wednesday Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the Government's moves to open up international travel via a traffic light system after the ban on international holidays was lifted on Monday, as part of the latest phase of lockdown easing.

There had been confusion after his Cabinet colleagues offered different answers this week about the circumstances under which people could visit countries on the "amber list", to which travel is allowed but not encouraged.

The Health Secretary said the messaging had been "crystal clear" that the public "should not go to an amber or red list country on holiday" and that any visits could only be in "exceptional circumstances".



Passengers arriving from amber list countries are required to self-isolate for 10 days and take two tests, with the Health Secretary saying 30,000 home visits had been carried out in the last week to check people were quarantining.