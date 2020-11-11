'Clarke had to go for so many things other than saying coloured'- ex-England footballer says

11 November 2020, 08:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ex-England footballer John Barnes told LBC's Nick Ferrari that Clarke had to go "for so many things other than saying coloured."

Greg Clarke resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wake of his remarks to MPs.

Clarke was forced to apologise after he used the word "coloured" before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee.

The ex-footballer told Nick that "just saying coloured" is not the sole reason the ex-chairman should have resigned.

"In terms of the things he's said and done in the past, it is the right thing for him to go," Mr Barnes said.

When Nick asked what were the other reasons that Clarke should have gone, Mr Barnes said: "He gave three of them yesterday."

Citing comments made by Clarke on gay people, Mr Barnes said he was "no different" to the majority of people in institutions headed by "oafish dinosaurs, old white men."

When Nick challenged the ex-footballer over his comments, Mr Barnes said, "old white people" were running institutions.

The ex-England star said the main issue was "the perception of a Black man's intellect."

He told LBC the next chairman of the FA should be "somebody who understands inclusion and diversity."

The FA said: "We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman.

"Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course."

Clarke was also criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out after saying that black and South Asian people had "different career interests" from each other, and also drew complaints for saying a coach had told him that the lack of women's goalkeepers was due to girls not liking the ball being kicked at them.

Stonewall UK was among those who condemned Clarke when he insinuated that being gay was a "life choice".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?
Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work
Ed Balls warned that the story of Donald Trump is not over yet

Ed Balls warns 'the story of Donald Trump and American populism is not over'
The Health Secretary told LBC the vaccine was a signifiant step forwards

Matt Hancock: NHS told to be ready for vaccine 'from the start of December'
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown
Sir Keir pledged to speak to the Chancellor about the 'excluded'

Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says

1 day ago

A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely

3 days ago

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Extinction Rebellion have put a climate change barrier on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day

Extinction Rebellion hang climate change banner at Cenotaph on Remembrance Day
The UK will observe a two-minute silence at 11am on Wednesday

Armistice Day 2020: UK to hold two-minute silence amid lockdowns
Britney Spears has lost a legal battle to remove her father's control over her estate

Britney Spears loses court fight to remove father's control over her estate
Baby hope died after believing to get spooked by fireworks

Baby zebra dies after getting spooked by fireworks

A couple walk past a sign saying "The north is not a petri dish"

North hit harder than rest of England by Covid-19, study says
Hospitals have been told there could be "unmet need"

NHS warned of 'rising tide of unmet need' as referrals drop by a third
Students in England will be tested for Covid-19 so they can return home for Christmas

Students given '7-day window' to return home for Christmas

Prince William met with military service people

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark Remembrance week with military families
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
File photo: People wearing face masks as a precaution walking past a social distancing sign on Oxford Street

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 532 - highest daily increase since mid-May