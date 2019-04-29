Greta Thunberg Should Back Fracking, Says Fracking Tsar Who Quit

The former shale gas commissioner tells Nick Ferrari that environmental activists should back fracking if they are serious about reducing carbon emissions.

Natascha Engel recently stood down as the government's shale gas commissioner after just six months in the role, citing regulation of the fracking industry and environment campaigners influencing government policy for her resignation.

Current rules mean fracking must be suspended if a tremor of 0.5 on the Richter scale is detected.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari asked Mrs Engel what she would say to climate activists like Greta Thunberg.

Nick said: "I don't think she'd be very impressed with what you're trying to do."

Mrs Engel, who is a former Labour MP, replied: "I'm actually very impressed with what she's doing and she's managed to get climate change to the top of the agenda.

"Because we believe in her passion and we agree with the urgency, doesn't mean we agree with the solutions.

"I think actually that if she really did look at what the advantages of fracking could be, she might change her mind.

"My whole point has been that if the environmental lobby was really keen on getting carbon emissions down then they would be fracking's number one fan."