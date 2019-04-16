Nick Ferrari Grills Extinction Rebellion Protester Strapped Under Lorry

16 April 2019, 08:42

Nick Ferrari interviewed one climate change protester who had strapped herself to the underside of a lorry on Waterloo Bridge.

Police say 113 people have been arrested as thousands of Extinction Rebellion protesters took to London's streets to join climate change protests.

Climate change protesters have occupied Waterloo bridge overnight, while other areas of London remain shut down. Parliament Square, Marble Arch and Oxford Circus are all blocked.

Scotland Yard say that 113 people have been arrested including three men and two women who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at Shell's HQ.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Extinction Rebellion protester Blythe while she was locked to the underside of a truck on Waterloo Bridge.

The protester said she was protesting in order "to get the message out that there is a crisis in this country" and claimed that she was "horrified that [she has] to be doing this".

Blythe said: "We understand that the disruption is horrible for the people of London but...we have to create this disruption in order to get the point across".

Nick Ferrari Extinction Rebellion protester
Picture: LBC

Nick Ferrari questioned Blythe on how long she intended to stay under the lorry given that it could take "years for Parliament to move and governments around the world".

Blythe confirmed that others would be able to "swap in" under the lorry, at which point she may be arrested.

During the exchange, Blythe tried to direct LBC listeners to look at scientific evidence but Nick cut her off: "I'd rather talk to you about being under a truck".

Nick went on to ask Blythe about people trying to get to hospital appointments across the bridge, but the protester claimed they had taken "great pains" to help re-direct emergency services.

