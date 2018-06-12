Guest Ends Interview Abruptly... Because The White House Was Calling Him

12 June 2018, 07:45

This is the remarkable moment a guest had to end an interview with Nick Ferrari because he got a call from the White House.

Dr Sebastian Gorka, a former security advisor to Donald Trump, was discussing the historic summit between the US President and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un.

But as he was praising President Trump's leadership, he suddenly broke off the call.

In the middle of making a point, Dr Gorka said: "Will you excuse me, one second, I've got a call right now from the White House.

"Hold the line, sorry Nick, I need to take this."

Dr Gorka had a very good reason for cutting his interview short
Dr Gorka had a very good reason for cutting his interview short. Picture: LBC / PA

Watch what happened at the top of the page.

