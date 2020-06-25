How will haircuts, pubs and meals out be different after 4th July? Theo's Night Out

What will it be like to have your hair cut after 4th July?
Nick Ferrari wanted to find out how life in the UK will be different after 4th July when businesses start to re-open - so he sent Theo Usherwood to find out.

For Theo Usherwood's Big Night Out, LBC's political correspondent will first go to a barber to get his hair cut, before going for a drink and then to a restaurant.

He will find out what measures the businesses have in place to maintain social distancing guidelines and keep customers safe as they re-open.

How will hair salons be different?

Theo went to Hestory Men's Grooming in Mayfair, where a lot of the hedge fund managers go to look their best before a night out. Tariq explained how things will change when they re-open next week.

He said: "I'm wearing a facemask and on top is a plastic face shield, which I will have to wear for every hair cut. I will also have to wear rubber gloves, which does make it harder.

"We have had to raise the prices, because the PPE costs us money, so we have had to increase prices just to break even. A short back and sides used to be £24 here. It will now be £28.

"We can't have walk-ins any more, so we will only be able to accept customers with appointments.

"Luckily, it's looking very busy. Everyone wants to have their hair cut.

Next on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Theo will go to a pub and a restaurant.

