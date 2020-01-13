Harry's former protection officer tells story of young prince that is very telling

A four-year-old Prince Harry told his brother he could do what he liked because he would never be king, his former protection officer told LBC.

The Duke of Sussex will face the Queen, the Prince of Wales and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, for the first time since announcing he and Meghan plan to step back as senior royals.

The summit at Sandringham is expected to look at issues like who'll pay for the couple's security if they spend much of their time in North America.

Ken Wharfe was the Met Police Personal Protection officer to Princess Diana and her two sons.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he recalled one moment from the young prince that suggests these issues have been bubbling away for his whole life.

He said: "I had the privilege of working with his mother, William and Harry and many other members of the Royal family.

"I remember a moment of Harry as a four-year-old, travelling down to Gloucester one weekend. He and his brother had an argument in the back seat of the car being refereed by the nanny.

"And in the end, Harry said: 'You'll be king one day, I won't. Therefore I can do what I want!'

"Diana said 'Where the hell did he get that from?'

Prince Harry's former protection officer told a very telling story on LBC. Picture: PA / LBC

"You have to remember he's one of the most popular members of the Royal family and we watched and witnessed the wedding in Windsor and everyone said it was the future of the monarchy.

"And suddenly it seems to be falling apart."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.