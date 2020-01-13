Harry's former protection officer tells story of young prince that is very telling

13 January 2020, 08:03

A four-year-old Prince Harry told his brother he could do what he liked because he would never be king, his former protection officer told LBC.

The Duke of Sussex will face the Queen, the Prince of Wales and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, for the first time since announcing he and Meghan plan to step back as senior royals.

The summit at Sandringham is expected to look at issues like who'll pay for the couple's security if they spend much of their time in North America.

Ken Wharfe was the Met Police Personal Protection officer to Princess Diana and her two sons.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he recalled one moment from the young prince that suggests these issues have been bubbling away for his whole life.

He said: "I had the privilege of working with his mother, William and Harry and many other members of the Royal family.

"I remember a moment of Harry as a four-year-old, travelling down to Gloucester one weekend. He and his brother had an argument in the back seat of the car being refereed by the nanny.

"And in the end, Harry said: 'You'll be king one day, I won't. Therefore I can do what I want!'

"Diana said 'Where the hell did he get that from?'

Prince Harry's former protection officer told a very telling story on LBC
Prince Harry's former protection officer told a very telling story on LBC. Picture: PA / LBC

"You have to remember he's one of the most popular members of the Royal family and we watched and witnessed the wedding in Windsor and everyone said it was the future of the monarchy.

"And suddenly it seems to be falling apart."

Watch his full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The moment happened during Iain Dale's phone-in with Layla Moran

Caller lays into Lib Dem MP for refusing to accept Brexit

2 days ago

Iain Dale interviews: Layla Moran

Iain Dale interviews: Layla Moran

3 days ago

Meghan Markle "has stolen our Prince," says caller

Meghan Markle "has stolen our Prince," says caller

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari during his Time for Tasers campaign

Police chiefs can now request more tasers - thanks to Nick Ferrari's campaign

Yusaku Maezawa: Japanese tycoon seeks 'life partner' to take to the moon

Nearly half charged with London knife deaths were previous blade offenders

Iran protests escalate as public anger against leaders grows