Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary

6 December 2022, 10:36 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 12:21

By Abbie Reynolds

This enraged caller gave his take on why he feels Harry and Meghan's documentary is "presumptuous and ludicrous".

"None of it makes any sense to me! What has he got to be frightened of?

"He said in the clip he's terrified, this is a guy who's been in the military he's served in Afghanistan, he's terrified of what?" David in Victoria began.

Harry and Meghan have announced a Netflix documentary, in its trailer Harry said he was "frightened History would repeat itself" for his wife marrying into The Royal Family.

READ MORE: 'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show

Nick Ferrari responded to the caller explaining the concern is "the treatment his wife will get from the media" - after his late mother, Princess Diana dealt with intense press coverage whilst alive.

"That's not true," came the caller's reply "unless she gets in a car driven by a drunk driver and doesn't wear a seatbelt and drives around a city at ludicrous speeds, it's not going to happen is it?!".

His insistence continued: "She's not going to die, she's not going to die."

David's comments reflect Princess Diana's tragic car crash in Frace in 1997 which led to her death.

Nick drew to other points: "They also say they deserve the sort of protection that would normally be afforded to royals as and when they're in the United Kingdom."

This did not fluster the caller: "Okay, what about the hundred million they've got? That buys them protection, surely.

"I'm afraid they haven't got a leg to stand on there needs to be pushback!"

Nick continued to say Harry's worry is "his wife's safety, in the same way, he lost his mother".

"She won't die! Unless she gets in a car driven by a drunk driver...he's not facing up to the reality of Diana's death!"

"That's fair but the emotional turmoil is - I sense - what Harry would day she endured year in year ould pursued by the press," Nick said.

David: "She's not Diana...it's a completely ludicrous comparison."

The enraged caller said Netflix should "ask for their money back" after Nick revealed the streaming platform paid 88 million dollars to produce the documentary.

"I just the whole thing is presumptuous and crazy!"

READ MORE: New teaser for Harry and Meghan Netflix doc accusing press of ‘dirty games’ features Katie Price court appearance

