Harry and Meghan: The five key lines in the Queen's statement that are very revealing

Nick Ferrari went through the Queen's statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and picked out the key lines that spoke volumes.

Discussions are set to continue over Prince Harry and Meghan's future after the Queen approved their wishes to step back as senior royals.

After talks at Sandringham yesterday, Her Majesty released a statement saying the couple will now begin a transition period living in the UK and Canada.

Nick Ferrari read between the lines in the statement.

The Queen's full statement about Harry and Meghan

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

The Queen released a statement following talks about the Sussexes future. Picture: PA

The key phrases that speak volumes

"my grandson and his family"

She is pointing out Harry isn't just someone who works for The Firm, but this is her family and she's speaking as a grandmother.

"Harry and Meghan"

No use of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It wasn't that long ago that a Royal statement would be very formal, but this statement uses first names.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time"

They're admitting it there. They tried and failed to get them to change their mind.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

This is a big challenge lurking around the corner. Who is going to pay for their new lifestyle and the protection bill?

"there will be a period of transition"

The Queen is making it very clear that she wants more time given to thrashing out the details.