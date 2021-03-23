Heartbreaking call from listener who lost her son to Covid

By EJ Ward

One year on from the first UK Covid lockdown this caller told LBC she would be remembering her son, a police officer who died with coronavirus.

Ahead of the UK holding a minute's silence on National Day of Reflection to mark one year since the country's first Covid lockdown, Nick Ferrari asked his callers what they would be thinking about.

Shelagh called in and told Nick she would be thinking about her son who died with Covid.

The caller revealed her son Darren was a Detective Sergeant with the Met Police who died aged 49.

Explaining to Nick what happened the caller revealed her son's funeral will be held this Friday.

"I'm dreading Friday, Nick," the caller movingly said.

She told LBC the last month since her son died has been a "nightmare."

Revealing to Nick her husband is in hospital after suffering a stroke she said: "his dad doesn't know he's lost his son."

The call led Nick to reflect on what he had just been told.

"It doesn't get much worse than that does it?" Nick said the call really put things in perspective.

A one minute silence, organised by the charity Marie Curie, is being observed at midday to remember those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. It will mark one year since the UK first went into a national lockdown.