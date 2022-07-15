Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

15 July 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 10:35

By Seán Hickey

Britain is 'ceding more power to the state' by allowing the government to issue health warnings amid a heatwave, giving more control to Big Brother, this Conservative MP says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain faces the hottest day on record next week, with the mercury set to hit the high thirties on Tuesday.

In advance of the intense weather, the government conducted an emergency COBRA meeting on Thursday to plan for the weather and prepare the UK's most vulnerable.

Read more: Emergency COBRA meeting called ahead of 3-day 102F ‘exceptional’ heatwave

"How do we guard against a nannying state?" Nick Ferrari asked Conservative MP Christopher Chope. He commended Nick for "questioning this new orthodoxy", which keeps the government on its toes.

The MP for Christchurch explained that the duty of the government should be to "provide information" to the public, and leave them to "take individual responsibility" in any extreme event.

Read more: 'Danger to life' heat warning issued as Brits face '33C' temperatures and fires break out

The warning for exceptionally high temperatures for much of England and Wales is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

Temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above at the beginning of next week - potentially surpassing the likes of Greece and Ibiza.

The Met Office said: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life."

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the move to conduct a COBRA meeting was a "progression" of the "significant work" that had already been done to prepare.

Read more: Fury as nurses 'banned from drinking water or using fans' as heatwave sweeps across UK

The spokesman said that there were a number of contingency measures which have been enacted or are ready to be enacted.

Nick wondered if it was right for the government to "continually warn us of any impending perils or dangers".

"This is the erosion of our freedoms and the state, Big Brother wants to take control if it possibly can", Mr Chope declared.

"When we cede more control to the state then we are giving up more of our personal empire."

He concluded by stating that people should be "applying common sense" and the Commons should set a "good example" by continuing as normal.

Kit Malthouse said "we believe the law should be blind"

Minister slaps down police chief who said shoplifters stealing to eat should be spared
Caller hosting Ukrainian refugees admits she regrets it

Caller regrets hosting Ukrainian refugees as it has cost 'hundreds of pounds'
Liz Truss explained plans to alter parts of the Northern Ireland protocol

'We don’t want to scrap NI protocol, just the bits that don’t work': Truss tells LBC
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Tony Danker said potentially two million Brits are skipping meals

'Do something to help,' CBI chief tells Sunak as millions of Brits forced to skip meals

