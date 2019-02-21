Heathrow Airport Completely Ready For No Deal Brexit, Says Boss

21 February 2019, 08:31

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport has insisted the airport is fully prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the European Union in just 35 days and Theresa May is facing a battle to get a deal through Parliament.

Some people have warned that leaving without an agreement would cause severe disruption, with flights being grounded.

But Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said they have been preparing for no-deal and the airport will continue to run normally.

Asked by Nick Ferrari about Brexit, he said: "Whatever will happen will happen.

"We've been preparing for no-deal for the last four or five months. We know this is going to go down to the wire. We hope there won't be a no-deal situation but we are well-prepared if there is.

The CEO of Heathrow insists the airport will still run smoothly after a no-deal Brexit
The CEO of Heathrow insists the airport will still run smoothly after a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA

"Passengers can book their flights with confidence, they will still be able to fly after Brexit.

"We have good plans in place and we will keep you moving.

"Planes will not be grounded, they will keep on flying. There are good contingency plans in place. We keep trade going even as we leave the EU."

