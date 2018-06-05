The Alternative Plan For Heathrow Expansion At "Half The Cost"

5 June 2018, 10:34

This hotelier believes he can build the Heathrow expansion for half the cost of the proposed plans.

A hotel tycoon has told Nick Ferrari that his company's plans for a third runway at Heathrow would cost half the amount estimated for existing plans.

Surinder Arora said that plans from the Arora Group would cost £14.4bn, which he believes is half the cost of existing plans by Heathrow Airport Limited.

Arora Group believes the real Heathrow expansion figure will be close to £31 billion.

Mr Arora said that his company had brought in a "world leading team" of contractors, advisors, and aviation architects.

"This is what they do, they build infrastructure projects across the world," he said.

But the businessman hit out at the airport for not welcoming ideas from potential partners.

"HAL [Heathrow Airport Limited] have been very good at protecting their monopoly," he said.

"They have been working on this behind the scenes for decades.

"We've only had our advisors and consultants for two years and we've already got a master plan.

"If you ask HAL today they have not yet come up with a firm master plan.

But when asked by Nick what the trick to his success was, Mr Arora said: "When we were building our first ever hotel, we said how can we build a 4* hotel, with 5* service, at 3* prices.

"And that formula's been a great success."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

A cow, not Penka.

How One Cow Sparked A Diplomatic Row On The EU Border

1 day ago

Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd Says UK Must Stay Part Of EU’s Security Systems Post-Brexit

3 days ago

Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd First Became Aware Of London Bridge Terror Attack On Twitter

3 days ago