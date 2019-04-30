Nick Ferrari's Hilarious Call With Listener Vehemently Against Plastic
30 April 2019, 10:03 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 10:09
Nick Ferrari hits back at a caller who accused him of throwing plastic into the sea during a funny row about plastic shopping bags.
Nick Ferrari was scolded by Carole for liking plastic but as he explained why, his caller became increasingly infuriated.
"When I go to the supermarket, if someone's been sneezing over the fruit isle it doesn't get on my plums or strawberries," Nick said.
"I like the fact that when I need water I can go into a shop and get a plastic bottle of water.
"I like plastic, it works!"
Carole said: "You know what I do when I go a supermarket and I buy bananas?"
Nick replied: "Don't tell me you take it out of the wrapping? You're not one of these dreary people who take all the - oh my god. What do you do that for?"
As Carole began to scold Nick for not taking the argument seriously, he said: "I'm being serious, I like plastic!"
But when she told him off for 'throwing plastic into the ocean', he asked: "Why have you made the quantum leap that because I've used a plastic bag I've thrown it it in the ocean.
He said: "How dare you, I'm very careful with litter madam!
"I don't put plastic in the rivers!"
