Nick Ferrari's Hilarious Call With Listener Vehemently Against Plastic

Nick Ferrari hits back at a caller who accused him of throwing plastic into the sea during a funny row about plastic shopping bags.

Nick Ferrari was scolded by Carole for liking plastic but as he explained why, his caller became increasingly infuriated.

"When I go to the supermarket, if someone's been sneezing over the fruit isle it doesn't get on my plums or strawberries," Nick said.

"I like the fact that when I need water I can go into a shop and get a plastic bottle of water.

"I like plastic, it works!"

Carole said: "You know what I do when I go a supermarket and I buy bananas?"

Nick replied: "Don't tell me you take it out of the wrapping? You're not one of these dreary people who take all the - oh my god. What do you do that for?"

Nick Ferrari told his caller "I like plastic" as she told him off. Picture: LBC

As Carole began to scold Nick for not taking the argument seriously, he said: "I'm being serious, I like plastic!"

But when she told him off for 'throwing plastic into the ocean', he asked: "Why have you made the quantum leap that because I've used a plastic bag I've thrown it it in the ocean.

He said: "How dare you, I'm very careful with litter madam!

"I don't put plastic in the rivers!"

Watch the funny exchange in the video above.